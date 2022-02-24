Wright-Patterson AFB remains on ‘heightened preparedness to deploy’ amid Russia's attack on Ukraine

Airmen and women at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base remain on standby to deploy at any time, a spokesperson said Thursday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base remains on “heightened preparedness to deploy” on Thursday as Russian troops infiltrated Ukraine, igniting what the country's leadership has now deemed a “full-scale war.”

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin informed airmen and women at the air force base near Dayton to prepare for possible deployment on Jan. 27 amid news of rising tensions at the Ukraine border.

“As or right now, we continue to remain on standby and have not yet been activated to deploy,” a spokesperson at Wright-Patterson said Thursday, adding there will be more information to come if they are activated.

Russian troops launched a broad assault on Ukraine from three sides Thursday, an attack that brought explosions to the country's capital, Kyiv, and other cities.

Within hours, Ukraine’s leadership confirmed at least 40 people have died. Officials have estimated the attack could bring as many as 100,000 deaths if Russia does not relent.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would “lead to consequences you have never seen in history.”