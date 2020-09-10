Michigan worker’s hand sliced by razor blade on Trump yard sign

Authorities are trying to determine who taped razor blades to the bottom of a Trump 2020 campaign sign that sliced the fingers of a worker tasked with removing signs that were too close to a roadway in southeast Michigan.
The Oakland County sheriff's office says the 52-year-old Commerce Township building inspector needed stitches after cutting three fingers Wednesday afternoon.
The sheriff's office says a second sign found along the roadside also had razor blades taped “all along the bottom edge.”
The position of the signs violated a township ordinance requiring campaign signs to be 33 feet from the center of the road.
The homeowner said they did not put the blades on the signs. They say the signs were stolen, then returned to their yard.