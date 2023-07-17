Woman, unborn baby die in crash after hitting alligator in Texas, deputies say

Deputies said another adult and three children were also in the vehicle at the time of the crash and are expected to be OK.

Example video title will go here for this video

Deputies said the crash happened early Sunday morning along State Highway 35 near San Antonio Bay in Refugio County.

According to officials, the woman was driving in the area when she hit an alligator on the highway, which caused her truck to roll over. Attempts to save the woman and her unborn baby at the hospital were unsuccessful. The alligator also died in the crash.

Deputies said another adult and three children were also in the vehicle at the time of the crash and are expected to be OK. Meanwhile, the identity of the woman has not yet been released.