20-year-old Colorado woman killed by rock thrown into her vehicle while she was driving

The Jefferson County Sheriff's office said they located a truck that was possibly connected to the death of Alexis Bartell.

Example video title will go here for this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 20-year-old woman was fatally struck by a rock that was thrown into her vehicle as she was driving and her death is believed to be part of a larger overnight crime spree, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said.

Around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday Alexa Bartell, of Arvada, was driving northbound on Indiana Street near Rocky Flats Wildlife Refuge when she was hit by a rock. According to JCSO, the rock was possibly thrown from a vehicle or the side of the road near the 10600 block of Indiana Street.

At the time Bartell was on the phone with a friend and the line went silent. Bartell's friend tracked down her phone and drove to the location on Indiana Street and found Bartell dead inside her car which was off the roadway in a field.

"This is a 20-year-old female who was driving home from work and she’s no longer with us because of this senseless act," JCSO Public Information Officer Jacki Kelley said. "This is not fun and games, this is not a prank this killed a woman last night and we want to know who did this."

The sheriff's office said her death is part of an overnight crime spree involving a light-colored pickup truck. Shortly before 2 p.m., they released photos of the truck they believe could be connected to the incident.

It's described as a four-door 2003-2005 Dodge Ram with an after-market "cowl" hood and truck bed cover and a six-inch lift. Shortly before 4 p.m., the sheriff's office said they had located the truck and its owner but had not yet determined whether the vehicle was involved in the incidents.

A spokeswoman said they were interviewing the owner as part of their investigation.

They provided the following timeline of events.

10:04 p.m. – Westminster - 100th Ave. & Simms St. – rock through a windshield – driver not injured

10:36 p.m. – Boulder County - McCaslin Boulevard and South Indiana Street (entrance to Rock Creek neighborhood) rock through a windshield – minor injuries to the driver

10:37 p.m. – Boulder County – McCaslin Boulevard and South Indiana Street (entrance to Rock Creek neighborhood) - rock hit a Toyota 4-Runner – body damage to a vehicle, driver not injured

10:45 p.m. – Jefferson County – 10600 block of Indiana Street – rock through a windshield of yellow Chevy Spark – homicide

April 20 at 12:24 a.m. – Arvada - Highway 93 at Highway 72 – rock through a windshield – minor injuries to the driver

We have located the pickup truck and identified the owner. Thank you to everyone who called or wrote in with information. We no longer need tips associated with the identification of the pickup truck or its owner. However, if you are a victim, we still want to hear from you. pic.twitter.com/0pcinPGga3 — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) April 20, 2023

The sheriff's office said they're working with Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Arvada Police and Westminster Police to gather information. They believe there may be additional victims.

The Sherriff's office said they do have a few of the rocks in evidence. They said they’re about 4 to 6 inches long and 3 to 5 lbs. They do believe there could be more victims out there.

Investigators are asking for help identifying and locating the suspects involved. Anyone who witnessed anything related to the suspect's vehicle or the suspects who may have been inside should call the JCSO tip line at 303-271-5612.

They're specifically looking for anyone who might have home security or dash cameras that may have caught the vehicle driving by.