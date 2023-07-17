Georgia police: Woman kidnapped from job, shot to death by ex-boyfriend after chase

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A woman was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend in Clayton County early Monday morning, police say, after she'd been kidnapped from her job at a Wingstop in Fayetteville.
The Fayetteville Police Department said the call came in at 11 p.m., with reports of a man entering the Wingstop restaurant and taking the 19-year-old victim at gunpoint.
The incident came to a tragic end, according to police, when the suspect began shooting at the end of the chase - both inside the car and at officers who were approaching. The woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside the car, and died of her injuries.
Here's what we know:
Fayetteville kidnapping of woman by ex-boyfriend, shooting death in Clayton County
- The kidnapping happened at gunpoint at a Wingstop in Fayetteville: According to police, the woman worked at the restaurant on North Glynn Street. The incident began around 11 p.m.. They said calls came in reporting that a man had "entered the restaurant and took his ex-girlfriend, an employee of the restaurant, at gunpoint."
- Suspect ID: Police have identified the suspect as 20-year-old Cameron Ja'Michael Hopkins of Albany, Ga.
- Victim ID: Clayton County Police confirmed later Monday morning the victim was 19-year-old Khaliyah Jones.
- A similar incident happened a year ago: Lovejoy Police reported on July 17, 2022 - almost a year to the day - an incident in which Hopkins was "dragging a female out the vehicle at gunpoint" at a Walmart parking lot and "forcing her into his vehicle before fleeing the scene."
- He allegedly threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend in that incident, as well: "He expressed his rage over the relationship ending and threatened to shoot and kill (the woman) if the police attempted to pull him over," Lovejoy Police said last year. Khaliyah Jones was the victim in this incident as well.
- A chase ensued from the Wingstop on Sunday night: Police said callers reported a Red Chevrolet Camaro, which was spotted by officers. "The vehicle began to flee from officers in the area of Banks Road in Fayetteville and a vehicle pursuit was initiated," a release said.
- The chase entered Clayton County: According to police, the suspect entered Clayton County via McDonough Road and eventually turned into the driveway at Lovejoy High School.
- The chase ended at Lovejoy HS: Police said they initiated a PIT maneuver, stopping the car.
- The suspect began shooting at this point: According to Fayetteville PD, when the car came to a stop the suspect "fired several shots inside the vehicle and additional shots at officers striking their vehicle multiple times with officers still inside."
- Police were able to take him into custody: They said officers "were able to use a less-lethal option to deploy an 'OC' type irritant into the suspect’s vehicle from a safe distance. The suspect then exited the vehicle and was taken into custody by officers."
- The victim was found in the car with "several gunshot wounds": Police said she died of these injuries.
- Charges: Hopkins faces kidnapping and aggravated assault charges in Fayette County, with Fayetteville PD saying Clayton County Police would be handling the investigation of the killing, which happened in their jurisdiction.