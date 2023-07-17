Georgia police: Woman kidnapped from job, shot to death by ex-boyfriend after chase

The incident occurred at the end of a chase early Monday morning near Lovejoy High School.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A woman was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend in Clayton County early Monday morning, police say, after she'd been kidnapped from her job at a Wingstop in Fayetteville.

The Fayetteville Police Department said the call came in at 11 p.m., with reports of a man entering the Wingstop restaurant and taking the 19-year-old victim at gunpoint.

The incident came to a tragic end, according to police, when the suspect began shooting at the end of the chase - both inside the car and at officers who were approaching. The woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside the car, and died of her injuries.

According to police, the woman worked at the restaurant on North Glynn Street. The incident began around 11 p.m.. They said calls came in reporting that a man had "entered the restaurant and took his ex-girlfriend, an employee of the restaurant, at gunpoint." Suspect ID: Police have identified the suspect as 20-year-old Cameron Ja'Michael Hopkins of Albany, Ga.

Victim ID : Clayton County Police confirmed later Monday morning the victim was 19-year-old Khaliyah Jones.

: Clayton County Police confirmed later Monday morning the victim was 19-year-old Khaliyah Jones. A similar incident happened a year ago: Lovejoy Police reported on July 17, 2022 - almost a year to the day - an incident in which Hopkins was "dragging a female out the vehicle at gunpoint" at a Walmart parking lot and "forcing her into his vehicle before fleeing the scene."

Lovejoy Police reported on July 17, 2022 - almost a year to the day - an incident in which Hopkins was "dragging a female out the vehicle at gunpoint" at a Walmart parking lot and "forcing her into his vehicle before fleeing the scene." He allegedly threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend in that incident, as well: "He expressed his rage over the relationship ending and threatened to shoot and kill (the woman) if the police attempted to pull him over," Lovejoy Police said last year. Khaliyah Jones was the victim in this incident as well.