Woman, horse injured after man flying through the air spooks horse on trail in Colorado

The paramotorist left the area and has not been identified, according to city of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks

BOULDER, Colo. — A woman and a horse were injured Thursday night after the horse was spooked by a paramotorist that was flying low along the South Boulder Creek Trail around 7 p.m. Thursday, a spokesman for the city of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks said.

The incident happened along the trail about a 1/2 mile east of Broadway and south of the city limits.

A paramotorist is someone using a parachute with a fan behind it, according to city of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks spokesman Phil Yates.

Yates said the paramotorist was flying low to the ground and "very close" to a horse with a rider on it around 7:15 p.m. Thursday when the paramotorist reportedly revved his engine.

That revving sound spooked the horse, according to Yates, which caused both the horse and woman to fall to the ground.

Both the woman and the horse were injured. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. Yates said he had no other details about the extent of the injuries to the woman or the horse.

The paramotorist, who is believed to be a man, flew away after the incident, according to Yates. He said the agency is continuing to investigate the incident in an effort to identify the man.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the city of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks non-emergency line at 303-441-3333.

They're also working with the city attorney's office for potential charges.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Severe Weather