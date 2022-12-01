'Most incredible miracle': Woman adopted as baby now caring for biological father after finding him

Deanna Shrodes had her prayers answered after she believes God told her the first name of her father and connected with a cousin through 23andMe.

TAMPA, Fla. — Deanna Shrodes was adopted as a baby. While building her own family in Florida, she was trying to find out about her own origins. Shrodes connected with her biological mother, who died before revealing the identity of her biological father.

Shrodes, who was determined to get answers about her dad, ended up answering his prayers, CBS News reports.

Shrodes found her biological mother, Sally King, when she was 27. But King was hesitant to meeting her. "And then I went and met her personally," Shrodes said. "I just showed up, knocked on the door."

The two had a relationship for 20 years until King died. King never told Shrodes the name of her biological father.

But, King said two things about her dad: he was Greek and from Richmond, Virginia.

Shrodes made a private Facebook group and gathered friends and volunteers who would help search for him. She also signed up with several DNA registries, hoping to find her father.

Ten years later, Shrodes, an ordained minister, was still looking and turner to her higher power for help and prayed a lot.

"I told my husband, I told my best friend Laura … I said, 'Listen, guys, you might think I'm crazy, but I was in prayer. God spoke this to me: Your father's name is Gus.'"

And in May, her prayers were answered. There was a DNA match to a cousin she didn't know she had.

"I reached out to this cousin and I said, 'We've just matched on 23andMe'. … And he said, 'I think you're my Uncle Gus' daughter.' And I said, 'I think that, too.'"

His name? Gus Nicholas. The 92-year-old Richmond native was a bachelor and never married. He was a retired ballroom dance instructor.

"I prepared myself to find a grave, and I now found a person, and it was just absolutely mind-blowing," Shrodes said. "Couldn't believe that I had found a person."

Shrodes made a phone call to him the next day and found Nicholas was so excited to be found.

"He said, 'I woke up this morning and I was alone. … And now this afternoon, I have a daughter. I have a son-in-law. I have three grandchildren. I have great-grandchildren. …I 'm not alone in the world anymore.'"

"And I said, 'No, you're not. You're not.'"

Shrodes was at Nicholas' bedside within a week.

Just four months before they met, Nicholas fell at home. He was found lying on the floor and could no longer care for himself.

The state had placed him in a nursing home and that's where they met.

"Gus would say to me … 'Please don't let me die in here. Don't let me die in here.' And I said, 'You know what? I'm going to make sure.'"

Although they were still strangers, Shrodes asked him to live with her.

So, 56 years after she was adopted and just over two months after she first called her dad, Shrodes and her husband, pastor Larry Shrodes, took Nicholas out of the nursing him and brought him to their home near Tampa, Florida.

The guest room is now Nicholas' bedroom. There are mementos that he asked her to bring from his Richmond home, like his trophies, dancing shoes, favorite hat and a picture from the good ol' days.

Shrodes and her husband take care of him full-time. She cooks his meals and feeds him.

Until his time on Earth is done, Shrodes is ready to give back to the man who gave her life. She only has one thing she wants from him: To tell her about his life.

She said it's the most worthwhile thing she has ever done.