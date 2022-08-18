Wisconsin mother says she shot home intruder to defend her kids

Police took the mother into custody before releasing her several hours later after questioning.

MILWAUKEE — A mother in Wisconsin said her family is traumatized after a strange man broke into her home and she fatally shot him to defend her children.

The mother said she was showering before work Monday when she heard her two children, ages 12 and 14, screaming.

Still dripping wet, she said she ran to her bedroom, grabbed her gun and faced down the man who broke into her home.

She says the man charged, undeterred by her dogs, and she shot him in self-defense.

Community activist Bushraa Rahman helped clean up the home after authorities removed the man’s body.

“She was scared because her children were there with her. She did what any mother would do -- she defended her children,” Rahman said. "It was an act of self-defense. Somebody comes into your house, what do you call them?"

Police took the mother into custody before releasing her several hours later after questioning. They referred the case to the district attorney’s office for review.

“In today's day and age, with mental health and everything else that's taking place in the world, I mean, you better protect yourself. To be honest, you have to.” Rahman said.

The mother said her children are traumatized after the incident and they intend to move out once they find a new place to live.