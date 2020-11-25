Michigan governor nominated for TIME's Person of the Year 2020

Whitmer has recently received a lot of national attention, mostly for her efforts to fight COVID-19 and her rocky relationship with President Donald Trump.

MICHIGAN, USA — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is in the running for this year's TIME's Person of the Year.

Each year, TIME chooses a group of "people who had the greatest influence on the events of the year—for better or worse." And each year, one person is chosen.

In 2019, climate activist Greta Thunberg became the youngest individual to win the accolade.

This year, nominees include essential workers, Black Lives Matter activists, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Donald Trump, President-Elect Joe Biden, and more.

Whitmer has recently received a lot of national attention, mostly for her efforts to fight COVID-19 and her rocky relationship with President Donald Trump — both of which have garnered positive and negative feedback.

While some Michiganders praise Whitmer for her efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, others have critiqued her for shutting down the state. Weeks ago, a plot to kidnap and possibly execute Whitmer was foiled.

Votes for TIME's Person of the Year are being taken now, although TIME's editors will ultimately make the decision. The winner will be revealed on Dec. 10.

