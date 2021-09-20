Where is my September child tax credit? IRS acknowledges issue

Some families who got July and August child tax credit payments are still waiting for September's installment. Here's what we know about the missing money.

WASHINGTON — The IRS started distributing the September installment of the advance child tax credit payment last week, but some families are still waiting for their money to arrive.

The payments are scheduled to arrive on the 15th of each month, so the September payment was supposed to arrive in bank accounts or be mailed out to tens of millions of Americans last Wednesday.

On Friday, the IRS acknowledged there were issues with some of this month's payments and it's investigating.

"We are aware of instances where some individuals have not yet received their September payments, although they received payments in July and August," the IRS said in a statement.

Complicating the matter further, the agency added that those who are missing their September payments may not yet be able to see a current status on the online update portal.

"The IRS is currently looking into this situation, and we will share more information as soon as possible," the agency said Friday.

This is the second month in a row where some families were left waiting longer than expected for their child tax credit payments to arrive. In August, the U.S. Department of Treasury said a "technical issue" forced some families expecting a direct deposit to have to wait for a paper check in the mail. The IRS estimated last month's issue impacted less than 15% of participants.

How do I track my child tax credit?

Anyone can visit the Child Tax Credit Update Portal to see if they're receiving a direct deposit or a paper check this month. However, the IRS said Sept. 17 that some who haven't gotten their September payment may not be able to see a current status.

How much are the child tax credits?

The credit is $3,600 annually for children under age 6 and $3,000 for children ages 6 to 17. Eligible families will receive $300 monthly for each child under 6 and $250 per older child.

Who qualifies for the child tax credits?

The benefits begin to phase out at incomes of $75,000 for individuals, $112,500 for heads of household and $150,000 for married couples. Families with incomes up to $200,000 for individuals and $400,000 for married couples can still receive the previous $2,000 credit.

When are the payments sent out?

The payments are going out to tens of millions of Americans, so don't be surprised if it takes a day or two to show up.