Powerball $850 million jackpot: When is the drawing, what are the odds of winning

WASHINGTON — The Powerball jackpot has continued to grow in the hours ahead of Wednesday night's drawing.

The lottery announced Wednesday morning that due to "strong ticket sales," the estimated top prize has jumped from $835 million to $850 million.

It remains the fourth-largest jackpot in Powerball history and the ninth-largest in U.S. lottery history. No one has hit all six numbers since July 19 a testament to how slim the odds are of winning the jackpot: one in 292.2 million.

The $850 million jackpot prize is for winners who opt to take the full amount piecemeal over 29 annual payments. Nearly all winners opt for a lower cash payment, which for Wednesday's drawing would be an estimated $397.4 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What time is the Powerball drawing?

The drawing will take place on Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern (9:59 p.m. Central Time, 8:59 p.m. Mountain Time, 7:59 p.m. Pacific Time)

What days are the Powerball drawing?

Back in Aug. 2021, Powerball shifted to three drawings a week in an effort to build larger prizes and boost sales. The drawings currently happen every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

How late can you buy Powerball tickets?

The cut-off times for buying Powerball tickets vary by state. Usually, it's within one or two hours of the scheduled drawing. However, you should check with your local lottery.

What are the largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022 (one ticket from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.58 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 9, 2023 (one ticket, from Florida)

4. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

5. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket, from Maine)

6. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

7. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023 (one ticket, from California)

8. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

9. $850 million ESTIMATE, Powerball, Sept. 27, 2023