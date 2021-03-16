West Virginia woman cleared in false abduction trial

Adams was initially hailed as a hero after claiming she used a gun to thwart the attempted kidnapping of her daughter at a Barboursville mall in 2019.

A West Virginia woman has been cleared of charges that she made up a story about an Egyptian man trying to kidnap her child in a shopping mall.

News outlets report a Cabell County jury on Monday found Santana Renee Adams of Milton not guilty of falsely reporting an emergency.

Adams was initially hailed as a hero after claiming she used a gun to thwart the attempted kidnapping of her daughter at a Barboursville mall in 2019.

She told authorities the man tried to drag the girl away by her hair, but her story unraveled when no witnesses were found.