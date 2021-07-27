x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nation World

WATCH: Police detail violence, injuries during first Capitol riot hearing

It's an effort to put a human face on the violence of the day.
Credit: AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump gather outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Democrats are launching their investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. 

They're beginning with a focus on the law enforcement officers who were attacked and beaten as the rioters broke into the building.

You can keep track of updates in the player below: 

It's an effort to put a human face on the violence of the day. The police officers who are testifying Tuesday endured some of the worst of the brutality. 

The panel’s first hearing comes as partisan tensions have only worsened since the insurrection. Many Republicans have played down or outright denied the violence that occurred and denounced the Democratic-led investigation as politically motivated.