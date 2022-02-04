x
Waffle House shooter found guilty on 4 counts of murder

A jury returned the verdict Friday after about four hours of deliberations.
Travis Reinking listens to the closing rebuttal during his trial at the Justice A.A. Birch Building in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Reinking is charged with four counts of first degree murder, along with other attempted murder and weapons charges for the 2018 Waffle House shooting. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A man who shot and killed four people at a Nashville Waffle House in a 2018 early morning attack has been found guilty on four counts of 1st-degree murder.

A jury returned the verdict Friday after about four hours of deliberations.

Travis Reinking did not dispute the details of the shooting, which was caught on surveillance video and witnessed by numerous people. But he had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Evidence showed the 33-year-old Reinking had schizophrenia and had suffered delusions for years, believing that unknown people were tormenting him.

Prosecutors presented evidence that Reinking was calm and cooperative after his arrest, able to understand and respond to commands.

