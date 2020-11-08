Virginia man who drove through BLM protest: 6 years in jail

Rogers still faces three felony charges of attempted malicious wounding in connection with the June 7 incident.

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia man who a prosecutor described as a leader of the Ku Klux Klan and who drove through a Black Lives Matter protest in June has been sentenced to six years in jail.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 36-year-old Harry H. Rogers was convicted Monday of six misdemeanors and sentenced to a year in jail for each charge.

Rogers still faces three felony charges of attempted malicious wounding in connection with the June 7 incident.