VIDEO: Man attempts to kidnap 11-year-old girl from bus stop in Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. — An 11-year-old Pensacola girl is being celebrated for her stand against a would-be kidnapper.
At 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, a white Dodge Journey with a Hispanic man inside pulled up to the corner where the girl was waiting for the bus, the Escambia County Sheriff's Office said.
Nearby surveillance video captured the man getting out of the vehicle with what may have been a knife, the sheriff's office said. He grabbed the girl and attempted to pull her into the vehicle.
However, the video shows the girl courageously fought against the man, eventually breaking his grip and running away. She was not seriously hurt in the incident and is safe with her family.
The suspect, identified as Jared Paul Stanga, immediately left the scene, according to the video. He was captured later in the evening by the Escambia County Sheriff's Office.
Stanga was arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13 and assault and battery.