VIDEO: Man attempts to kidnap 11-year-old girl from bus stop in Florida

Jared Stanga was arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13 and assault and battery.

PENSACOLA, Fla. — An 11-year-old Pensacola girl is being celebrated for her stand against a would-be kidnapper.

At 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, a white Dodge Journey with a Hispanic man inside pulled up to the corner where the girl was waiting for the bus, the Escambia County Sheriff's Office said. 

Nearby surveillance video captured the man getting out of the vehicle with what may have been a knife, the sheriff's office said. He grabbed the girl and attempted to pull her into the vehicle.

However, the video shows the girl courageously fought against the man, eventually breaking his grip and running away. She was not seriously hurt in the incident and is safe with her family.

Video from May 18th, attempted kidnapping. Around 7:00 this morning, a white Dodge Journey pulled up to an 11-year-old girl waiting at a bus stop on Old Corry Field Road and Perdido Street. As you could see in this video. A Hispanic male exits the vehicle reportedly armed with a knife. The suspect then grabs the little girl and a struggle ensues. She was able to fight and break free from the suspects grip. She is safe and with family. If you have any information about this incident, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

Posted by Escambia County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

The suspect, identified as Jared Paul Stanga, immediately left the scene, according to the video. He was captured later in the evening by the Escambia County Sheriff's Office.

