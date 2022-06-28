Uvalde school shooter's grandmother released from hospital after being shot in face before massacre

UVALDE, Texas — The woman who was shot in the face by her grandson before he later killed 19 children and two teachers at a Uvalde elementary school in May has been released from the hospital, CNN reports.
Celia Gonzales was the 66-year-old woman who was taken to University Health in San Antonio in critical condition on the day of the shooting. The hospital said she was released and the only remaining Uvalde victim that is still at the hospital is a 10-year-old girl who has been upgraded to good condition.
Gonzales is the grandmother to 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, the gunman in the Robb Elementary School shooting.
She was able to call the police for help after she was shot by Ramos.
Ramos reportedly took off in her car after he shot her and crashed the vehicle outside Robb Elementary before running inside and killing 21 people.
Remembering the Uvalde victims
All of the dead were in the same fourth-grade classroom, where the shooter barricaded himself and opened fire on the children and their teachers. Days after the shooting, all 21 victims were laid to rest in separate funerals.
- Eva Mireles, 44, was one of the first victims identified in the Uvalde school shooting. She was a fourth-grade teacher.
- Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10, was a third-grader at Robb Elementary. Her cousin, Jackie, was also killed in the shooting.
- Xavier Lopez, 10, had been eagerly awaiting a summer of swimming.
- Layla Salazar, 11, loved to swim and dance to Tik Tok videos.
- Uziyah Garcia, 8, was among those killed.
- Rogelio Torres, 10, was killed in the shooting.
- Eliahna García, 9, died in the shooting.
- Nevaeh Alyssa Bravo, 10, also was killed and her aunt noted Naveah’s first name is Heaven spelled backward. Her cousin, Jailah, was also killed in the shooting.
- Eliahana Cruz Torres, 10, was looking forward to her last softball game of the season before she was killed Tuesday.
- Jailah Nicole Silguero, 10, was among the victims. She was Naveah's cousin.
- Jose Manuel Flores Jr., 10, was helpful around the house and loved his younger siblings. Jose loved baseball and video games and “was always full of energy.”
- Amerie Jo Garza, 10, was a happy child who made the honor roll and loved to paint, draw and work in clay.
- Maranda Mathis, 11, was “very loving and very talkative.”
- Alithia Ramirez, 10, was among the victims.
- Irma Garcia, 48, was also killed in the shooting. She taught at the school for 23 years. According to reports, she died while shielding her students from the shooter.
- Jackie Cazares, 9, was killed in her classroom. She was with a group of five girls, including her second cousin, Annabelle Rodriguez.
- Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10, loved school and was killed in the shooting.
- Makenna Lee Elrod, 10, was also killed in the shooting.
- Tess Marie Mata, 10, loved TikTok dance videos, Ariana Grande, the Houston Astros, and having her hair curled.
- Alexandria Aniyah Rubio, 10, recently made the honor roll with all As and received a good citizen award.
- Maite Rodriguez, 10, especially liked physical education, and after she died, her teacher texted her mother to say she was highly competitive at kickball and ran faster than all the boys.