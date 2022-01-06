Students and staff will not be returning to Robb Elementary School, school district confirms

As a community continues to mourn, the district announced students will never have to go back into the classrooms.

UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) Superintendent Hal Harrell announced students and staff will not be returning to Robb Elementary School.

The district is still working out plans for what's next for the school. During President Biden’s visit, he offered to help secure a federal grant for the building demolition.

What was once a drop-off spot for students is now a growing memorial for the victims killed at Robb Elementary. As a community continues to mourn, the district announced students will never have to go back into the classrooms.

"I think it's definitely something they need to relocate it and just make it a park or memorial," Rosemary Mendoza said.

Mendoza said she is related to 10-year-old Eliahana Cruz Torres and was visiting her memorial site downtown Wednesday. As a first-grade teacher herself at another district, she tells us she couldn't imagine having to step foot in the school again.

"I don’t think as a teacher I would want to go back after this happened I was having nightmares thinking how would I get my kids out," Mendoza said.

Samantha Acuna said she's also related to Eliahana and is relieved her classmates won't have to step foot into the building.

"I think it’s a fresh start for everyone in the community to not have to walk in somewhere they know they lost people they love," Acuna said.

Nothing has been released on where the other campus will be, but CISD said it is working through plans on how to serve students on other campuses and working with agencies to identify improvement at other schools.

The district said they plan to continue to offer and provide counseling and support to students and teachers if they need it.