USPS releasing new 'Star Wars' stamps featuring droids this Spring

The Postal Service is releasing stamps of 10 droids from the Star Wars universe in the Spring.

The United States Postal Service is releasing some out-of-this-world forever stamps in the Spring.

They will be offering 10 stamps featuring droids from the Star Wars universe, including the beloved R2-D2, C-3PO and BB-8.

The Postal Service says they are a nod to the commitment of Lucasfilm and its parent company Disney to science, technology engineering and math or STEM learning.

The droid stamps were designed by Greg Breeding and William Gicker served as art director.