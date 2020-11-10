US Coast Guard seizes more than $59 million in cocaine

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A U.S. Coast Guard ship and crew returned home to Florida with a heavier load than when it left, as their work on a 56-day patrol netted $59 million in seized cocaine.
In late August, the Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless crew responded in support of Hurricane Laura relief efforts before transitioning to supporting interagency efforts to combat the transport of illegal drugs in the Panama Canal.
Working closely with interagency assets, the crew interdicted and seized approximately 3,500 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of over 59 million dollars, according to a release.
"Every Dauntless shipmate put forth an astounding amount of effort to overcome challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as hurricanes Marco and Laura to ready themselves and the cutter for the counter-narcotics mission,” said Cmdr. Paul S. McConnell, Dauntless’ commanding officer. “Their preparation and effort resulted in the successful execution of multiple interdictions.
McConnell also thanked the crew and their families for their sacrifices and actions in the wake of enduring the COVID-19 pandemic and rebuilding after Hurricane Sally.
