Ukrainian living in central Ohio asked to support homeland during Russia's invasion

PLAIN CITY, Ohio — People in central Ohio are doing whatever they can to help those in Ukraine. That includes a Ukraine native living in Plain City as the Ukrainian government recruited him to support his home country. That task includes collecting supplies to send over and advocating to lawmakers to do what they can to help.

Zhelezny left Ukraine in 1991. The Ukrainian flag we know today was not a symbol of his home yet. The country wasn't independent, still part of the Soviet Union.



“I decided to escape the empire of evil,” he said.



He and his wife arrived in Plain City and have lived here since.



“I do not think I can find the right words to express,” he said about how he is feeling right now.



Watching the war unfold, Zhelezny feels helpless. He applauds the leadership of Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelensky, who addressed congress Wednesday.



“What I see is he's standing on truth. He's really addressing the problem. He is trying to gather the whole humanity of the world to stop the senseless bloodshed,” Zhelezny said.



Days ago, he received a letter from the Ukrainian government -- seeking his help to gather money, supply, funds, and advocate to elected officials. He signed the paperwork and is now getting started creating a foundation.