Pregnant Columbus woman returns from Ukraine

Alina Lyman traveled more than 12 hours Friday from Ukraine to John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sunday will mark two months since Russia invaded Ukraine, two months that one pregnant Columbus woman has lived in fear.

After traveling for more than 12 hours, Alina Lyman is back in Columbus.

“I don't have an explanation why there's so many that are willing to help, I don't know, but I'm very thankful. I don't even know how to express how thankful I am,” Lyman said.

Lyman’s friends started a GoFundMe to help bring Lyman, who is five months pregnant, and her fiancé to Ohio. Lyman lived in Columbus and graduated from Columbus College of Art and Design. She went to Ukraine two years ago to be with her family — family she had to leave behind.

“I left everyone there…we will see, I hope for the best of course and I pray that nothing bad happens to my family or to my city,” she said.

Lyman was living in Dnipro, Ukraine, an industrial city of one million people located in the southeast part of the country.

“I would say there's no cities anymore, it's just cemeteries,” she said. “Of course, I feel safe right now, that there is no danger to my life or to my child.”