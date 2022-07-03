Polish-Americans helping to send aide to Ukrainian refugees

In the last week, Rempala's home country of Poland has taken in upwards of one million Ukrainians. She says everyone is pitching in.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Helena Rempala says what’s remarkable is the spirit and the unified movement to help Ukrainian families who are right now fleeing from their homes.

“This is unprecedented,” she said. “I never thought that something like this may happen.”

She’s with the Polish American Club of Columbus. In the last week, her home country of Poland has taken in upwards of 1 million Ukrainians. She says everyone is pitching in.

“My family is currently housing somebody who is hoping to reach her family, I think, in Belgium,” Rempala said.

She says her family’s summer house is also hosting a family. But the need, she says, goes beyond homes and includes orphanages, mental health hospitals and zoos.

“Last week I was talking to mom and she was saying ‘Oh, Helena, so many lions came to Poland’,” she said. “I’m like what lions, what are we talking about? And she said the zoos need to evacuate and I’m like oh, my goodness, that’s right.”

She says the Poland Ambassador in Washington D.C. recently put out a call to action with links for donations to directly send aid where it’s needed. Rempala says the Polish-American population is strong in Ohio in Columbus, Cincinnati, Toledo and Cleveland.

Rempala says it’s that sense of community that helps her defeat the helplessness while hoping to do her part here at home to help abroad.