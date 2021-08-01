Twitter permanently suspends President Donald Trump's account

'Due to the risk of further incitement of violence,' Twitter said it has suspended President Trump's personal account.

WASHINGTON — Twitter said Friday it has permanently suspended the personal account of President Donald Trump, saying two tweets he posted Friday morning were appearing to rile up his supporters on social media.

"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter posted Friday.

In a blog post, Twitter said two tweets the president sent on Friday were the final straw -- not because of any over-the-top language, but because of how they were being perceived on social media.

“The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!" Trump Tweeted Friday morning.

A short time later, he tweeted, “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

Twitter said the the announcement Trump would not attend the inauguration was being seen on social media as him not accepting the election results -- something he has falsely claimed for two months since the election. It could also be seen as a signal for those considering violent acts that it was a "safe" target because Trump would not be there," the platform said.

Twitter also said the term “American Patriots” to describe some of his supporters was being interpreted on social media as support for those involved in the riot.

"Plans for future armed protests have already begun proliferating on and off-Twitter, including a proposed secondary attack on the US Capitol and state capitol buildings on January 17, 2021," Twitter wrote.

"As such, our determination is that the two Tweets above are likely to inspire others to replicate the violent acts that took place on January 6, 2021, and that there are multiple indicators that they are being received and understood as encouragement to do so."

The social platform has been under growing pressure to take further action against Trump following Wednesday's deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead. Twitter initially suspended Trump's account for 12 hours after he posted a video that repeated false claims about election fraud and praised the rioters who stormed the Capitol. But Trump was warned that future violations to its policies could mean a permanent ban.

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

"In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action," Twitter said Friday.



Twitter's move deprives Trump of a potent tool he has used to communicate directly with the American people for more than a decade. He has used Twitter to announce policy changes, challenge opponents, insult enemies, praise his allies (and himself), and to spread misinformation.

Meanwhile, the @POTUS account -- the official account of the President of the United States -- has not been suspended. That account is often used to retweet @realdonaldtrump. But once Trump's personal account was suspended, all those retweets disappeared from @POTUS, leaving it comparably barren to what it had been before.