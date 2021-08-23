Twin babies die after being swept from father's arms during catastrophic flooding in Tennessee

A family member said the twins, Ryan and Rileigh, were swept out of their fathers arms by the power of the rushing waters on Saturday.

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. — Seven-month-old twins died after being pulled into rushing waters during this weekend's catastrophic flooding in Tennessee over the weekend.

Their father was holding onto the twins and their two other siblings when the babies left his arms.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help with the family's funeral expenses.

The flooding in Humphreys County left 22 people dead with several missing after 17 inches of rain poured into the area on Saturday.

Many of the missing live in the neighborhoods where the water rose the fastest, Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said.