Tom Sizemore's family 'deciding end of life matters' after brain aneurysm, rep says

LOS ANGELES — Tom Sizemore's family is now "deciding end of life matters" after he suffered a brain aneurysm earlier this month, a representative for the actor said.

"Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision," his manager Charles Lago said in a statement to the Associated Press and other outlets. He said the family is "now deciding end of life matters" and another statement will be issued Wednesday.

The 61-year-old actor was hospitalized in critical condition early Feb. 18, Lago previously said. He had suffered the aneurysm at his Los Angeles home. According to the latest update, Sizemore has been in a coma and in critical care since that day.

A brain aneurysm is a bulge in a blood vessel in the brain, the Mayo Clinic says. It can suddenly leak or rupture, causing life-threatening bleeding in the brain known as a hemorrhagic stroke.

Sizemore has acted in films including “Heat” and “Black Hawk Down.” He is best known for his portrayal of Sgt. Mike Horvath in the World War II movie "Saving Private Ryan." His more recent credits include episodes of "Cobra Kai" and "Twin Peaks" (2017).

He was nominated for a Golden Globe in 2000 for his role in HBO's made-for-TV film "Witness Protection."

Sizemore's career foundered amid drug abuse arrests and run-ins with law enforcement, including domestic violence and abuse allegations. In 2003, he was convicted of domestic violence charges against his ex-girlfriend, Heidi Fleiss.

In 2017, a woman accused Sizemore of abusing her as an 11-year-old during production on the film “Born Killers.” No charges were filed.