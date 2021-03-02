Woman who wore Trump flag like a cape while storming Capitol can go on Mexico vacation, judge says

Jenny Cudd was granted permission to go on a "work-related bonding retreat" while on pre-trial release on charges of breaching the Capitol.

WASHINGTON — A Midland, Texas, woman who livestreamed herself joining in the Capitol riot was granted permission to travel to Mexico for a “work-related bonding retreat” after petitioning a judge this week.

Lawyers for Jenny Cudd, a former mayoral candidate who owns a flower business in Midland, filed a motion to travel on Monday asking that she be allowed to attend a prepaid weekend retreat with her employees and their spouses in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

The motion says Cudd has no prior criminal history and is an “established member of her community.” It also claims the government took no position on Cuddy’s request.

Cudd was charged last month with entering a restricted building and violent entry/disorderly conduct in connection with her participation in the Capitol riot on January 6.

According to a statement of facts filed in federal court, Cudd can be seen in multiple images taken in the Capitol Rotunda – and in her own livestreamed video – wearing a Trump flag like a cape as she joined the mob that breached the Capitol.

In one video posted to Facebook, the FBI alleges Cudd can be heard saying she and others headed to the Capitol after listening to President Donald Trump’s speech at a “Stop the Steal” rally.

“We just pushed, pushed and pushed and yelled go and yelled charge,” Cudd says, according to the affidavit. “We just pushed and pushed and we got it.”

In another video, the FBI says she can be heard saying, “[Expletive] yes, I am proud of my actions. I [expletive] charged the Capitol today with patriots today. Hell yes I am proud of my actions.”

In an interview with WUSA9’s sister station NewsWest 9 two days after the riot, Cudd again said that “we the patriots did storm the U.S. Capitol” and that, “Yes, I would absolutely do it again.”

Nevertheless, a federal magistrate judge this week approved Cudd’s travel request and ordered her pre-trial detention restrictions amended so that she can go to Mexico from February 18-21.