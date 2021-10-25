Texas homeowner charged with murder in shooting of motorist in his driveway

Terry Duane Turner is accused of murdering Adil Dghoughi on Oct. 11.

MARTINDALE, Texas — A Central Texas man has been charged with murder in the driveway shooting of a motorist who had pulled into his driveway.

Sixty-five-year-old Terry Duane Turner of Martindale, Texas is accused of murdering Adil Dghoughi on Oct. 11 as the 31-year-old Moroccan immigrant was backing out of Turner's driveway.

Turner was booked Friday morning and was released on a $150,000 bond.

After the shooting, Turner told a 911 operator that the motorist had pulled a gun on him. Investigators found no firearm in the car.

Dghoughi’s girlfriend said she believes he was lost and had just pulled over to look up directions.