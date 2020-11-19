Tennessee K-9 dies after being shot 3 times by suspect

Sjaak joined the La Vergne Police Department in 2014.

A police K-9 in Tennessee has died after being shot three times by a suspect in an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday.

According to the La Vergne Police Department, Sjaak was hit when the suspect opened fire on Officer Justin Darby's patrol vehicle.

Police then pursued the suspect into an apartment complex where a shootout ensued.

Darby was not injured in the shooting or subsequent chase.

Police say the suspect was declared dead after being transported to the hospital.

Sjaak underwent surgery on Wednesday but did not survive the operation.

“Our hearts are broken,” says Interim Chief Chip Davis. “Our K9s are members of the LPD family. Sjaak was an amazing and loyal dog. We ask everyone to keep Officer Darby, his family, and all of the La Vergne officers in your thoughts and prayers as we deal with this loss.”