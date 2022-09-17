University of Tampa student shot, killed early Saturday morning

Prior to the shooting, the student had been hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue, police say.

TAMPA, Fla. — A University of Tampa student was shot and killed early Saturday morning in south Tampa, according to the police.

Tampa Police Department has not identified the man, but the superintendent from a high school in New York speaking for the family said the student killed was 19-year-old Carson Senfield.

Detectives learned that the student was hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue and caught an Uber to his home near West Arch Street, the TPD said in a news release.

Police say when the student exited the Uber, he tried to enter the vehicle of another person parked nearby.

"The driver, who did not know the individual or why he was forcing his way into his vehicle, shot the man, striking him in the upper body," police wrote in the news release. "The driver said he feared for his life."

When officers arrived at the scene, they say that they found the student suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene after first responders tried to render aid.

All parties remained on the scene and are cooperating with the investigation, the agency noted.

Police say any potential charges will be decided by the State Attorney's Office.