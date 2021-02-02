It happened early Tuesday morning in a neighborhood in Sunrise, Fla.

SUNRISE, Fla. — At least two FBI agents are dead and three wounded after they were shot while serving a warrant in a child porn case Tuesday morning in South Florida, the Miami Herald reports.

The suspected gunman is believed to have died by suicide after being barricaded inside a house for hours in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Sunrise, according to the newspaper.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expressed his condolences to the families of the fallen FBI agents Tuesday during an unrelated news conference.

The injured agents were taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

The Sunrise Police Department confirmed on Twitter that its officers were on the scene. Authorities urged people in the community of Water Terrace to "remain in their homes."

Entrances to the neighborhood remain blocked by police.

CBS Miami reports the warrant was being served in connection with a child porn investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.