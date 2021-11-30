Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school

Authorities arrested the suspect at the school and recovered a handgun.

MICHIGAN, USA — Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three students and wounding eight other people, including a teacher.

Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said at a news conference that he didn’t know what the assailant’s motives were for the attack Tuesday afternoon at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a community of about 22,000 people roughly 30 miles north of Detroit.

He identified the three students who were killed as a 16-year-old boy and two girls, ages 14 and 17.

Officers responded at around 12:55 p.m. to a flood of 911 calls about an active shooter at the school, McCabe said. Authorities arrested the suspect at the school and recovered a semi-automatic handgun and several clips.

“Deputies confronted him, he had the weapon on him, they took him into custody,” McCabe said, declining to share more detail about the arrest.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the names of the suspect or victims.

The school was placed on lockdown after the attack, with some children sheltering in locked classrooms while officers searched the premises. They were later taken to a nearby Meijer grocery store to be picked up by their parents.

McCabe said investigators would be looking through social media posts for any evidence of a possible motive.

Michigan’s governor, Gretchen Whitmer, was one of several elected officials who expressed condolences to the victims.