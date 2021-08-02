Reports: Democrats to introduce $3,000-per-child tax benefit Monday

The proposal would give parents $300 per month for children under 6 and $250 per month for those between ages 6-17.

House Democrats are set to introduce legislation Monday to increase the child tax credit to at least $3,000 per child in the form of monthly direct payments, according to multiple reports. The increase is one of the cornerstones of President Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief bill, aimed at helping tackle child poverty.

The payments would be $3,600 per year for children under age 6, or $300 per month, according to The Washington Post and CNN. For children ages 6-17, the amount would be reduced to $3,000 per year or $250 per month.

The amount would be reduced for individual parents making more than $75,000 per year or couples earning more than $150,000.

The monthly payment is seen as a way for parents to meet bills they are facing at the moment rather getting one lump sum.

The current standard child tax credit of $2,000 per child comes after parents file their returns in April. That amount phases out for single parents making more than $200,000 and couples earning $400,000.

If approved, the payments wouldn't begin until July so that the IRS can prepare for the change. CNN reports the change would only be for one year, but Democratic Reps. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut, Suzan DelBene of Washington and Ritchie Torres of New York will introduce a separate bill to make it permanent.

While the proposal is likely to get pushback by Republicans, it does have some bipartisan support. Sen. Mitt Romney last week reportedly signaled his desire to increase the child tax credit to $350 per month for children up to age 6 and $250 per month for those ages 6-17.