Starbucks relaxes mask guidelines for fully vaccinated people

The coffee giant announced those who have been fully vaccinated can go inside their stores without a mask starting May 17, unless local laws say otherwise.

The decision comes after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention also eased its guidance to allow fully-vaccinated people to go mask-free outdoors and in most indoor settings.

The coffee giant says it will abide by local regulations that still require masks indoors by law.

In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine amended the health orders to go along with the CDC's most updated guidelines. Fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear a mask around those who have not been vaccinated.

The amendment does not include changes to mask-wearing inside healthcare settings, on public transportation and in businesses that still require people to wear a mask.