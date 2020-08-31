'He will be deeply missed' | St. Louis police officer shot in head dies from his injuries

"Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon dedicated over three and a half years of service to the citizens of the City of St. Louis."

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Officer Tamarris Bohannon, 29, died Sunday night, a little more than 24 hours after he was shot in the head while responding to a call for a shooting on the city’s south side.

He is survived by his wife and three children, two sons and a daughter. All of them are younger than 10, according to sources familiar with his family.

Bohannon served more than three years with the department, according to a tweet St. Louis police issued.

Police said Bohannon was shot in the head and another officer was shot in the leg Saturday when responding to a call about a shooting near Tower Grove Park.

Police said the two officers responded at 5:45 p.m. to the 3700 block of Hartford Street. Police said while Bohannon was looking for a shooting victim at a home there, a man shot Bohannon in the head. When other officers went to help Bohannon, the man shot a second officer in the leg, according to police.

Sources tell 5 On Your Side the suspected shooter went to a higher level in the house to get a better vantage point to shoot at the responding officers.

Bohannon underwent surgery Saturday night at St. Louis University Hospital, and was stabilized. But Chief John Hayden told reporters Sunday his officer was in “grave condition.”

At about 4:40 p.m., Hayden sent an email department-wide saying Bohannon’s condition had “quickly deteriorated,” and asked for prayers. He died shortly before 8 p.m., according to police sources.

Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon dedicated over three and a half years of service to the citizens of the City of St. Louis.



We will be deeply missed. https://t.co/pyE6QdQ3Uk pic.twitter.com/qXFn0AiqYg — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) August 31, 2020

Public officials have begun reacting to news of Bohannon’s passing.

Mayor Lyda Krewson called his death a “terrible, senseless tragedy,” in a statement.

It continued: “I am heartbroken over the line of duty death of Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. I've had the privilege of spending some time with his family under these extraordinarily challenging circumstances. They're wonderful people and immensely proud of the way he selflessly served and protected our community with distinction and honor for more than three years. This is a horrific reminder of the dangers our brave men and women willingly face every day to keep us safe. I ask that everyone please continue to keep Officer Bohannon, his loved ones, friends and colleagues, and the entire St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department in your thoughts and prayers. This is a terrible, senseless tragedy."

Missouri Governor Mike Parson said he was "deeply saddened" to hear of Bohannon's death.

Teresa and I are deeply saddened to hear of the loss of one of our @SLMPD Officers.



An arrest has been made.



Officers across Missouri protect us every day without hesitation and they and their families deserve our support. #BacktheBlue https://t.co/0LDsLOECBK — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) August 31, 2020

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said her condolences and prayers were with the officer’s family and loved ones.

Statement from Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner



Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Officer Tamarris Bohannon in their time of loss. We honor his service and dedication for which he gave the ultimate sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/sgJJB7mqcM — Circuit Attorney (@stlcao) August 31, 2020

Police believe the man suspected of shooting the officers shot or shot at a homeless man in the neighborhood, and then went into a house where he forced a couple out at gunpoint.

5 On Your Side’s Casey Nolen spoke to Steve and Mimi Haag said it must have been their "guardian angels" who got them out of the house.

“He could have very easily just shot the both of us and he didn’t, and I just thank God for protection,” Steve Haag said.

The couple said the gunman told them to get off their phones and they both were able to leave their house.

“Steve turned and went out the door and followed me out and we think our guardian angels put their hands on our shoulders, turned us and walked us out. And that gunman was standing there with that gun and shot the two police officers after that,” Mimi said.

The suspect then barricaded himself inside. He was arrested after a more than 12-hour standoff.

He has not yet been charged, so 5 On Your Side is not naming him.

But sources have said the 43-year-old suspect was wanted out of Florida for kidnapping and attempted sexual battery. He also had a criminal history in the St. Louis area in the 1990s, the sources said.

The BackStoppers said it is helping Bohannon's family.

“This is heartbreaking,” Chief Ron Battelle, executive director of The BackStoppers, said in a statement Sunday night. “These two officers were responding to a call to assist someone in need and one tragically loses his life and the other is injured. We will forever be grateful for their heroic actions.”

Assistance from the organization is immediate and ongoing, the statement said. Upon the death of a police officer, firefighter, publicly-funded paramedic or EMT, his or her family receives a check for $10,000 from The BackStoppers with assurance of further help.

For more information and to donate, click here.