St. Louis-area woman sentenced to 5 years for infant's starvation death

Credit: Bridgeton Police Department via AP, File
FILE - This undated booking photo released by the Bridgeton Police Department shows Makayla Hill, of Bridgeton, Mo.

A St. Louis-area woman accused of starving her 2-month-old son has been sentenced to five years in prison. 

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 27-year-old Makayla Hill of Bridgeton was sentenced Tuesday after she pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of child endangerment in the 2018 death of her son, Samuel Williamson Jr. 

In exchange for her plea, prosecutors dropped a charge of second-degree murder.

In September 2018, Bridgeton police were called to a hotel where Hill was living with the infant and another child to report that Samuel was unresponsive. 

The baby was later pronounced dead at a hospital, and an autopsy showed the 6-pound infant died of severe malnutrition.