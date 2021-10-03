St. Louis-area woman sentenced to 5 years for infant's starvation death

In exchange for her plea, prosecutors dropped a charge of second-degree murder.

A St. Louis-area woman accused of starving her 2-month-old son has been sentenced to five years in prison.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 27-year-old Makayla Hill of Bridgeton was sentenced Tuesday after she pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of child endangerment in the 2018 death of her son, Samuel Williamson Jr.

In September 2018, Bridgeton police were called to a hotel where Hill was living with the infant and another child to report that Samuel was unresponsive.