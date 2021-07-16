Police rescue dog from hot car after owner was killed in shooting

While staying the night at the vet, someone donated $100 for Zeke's care.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A dog found trapped in a hot car after his owner was shot and killed is doing well, according to the Springfield Police Department.

Officers said it started when they got a call about a shooting outside of a Walmart. When police got there, they found a man dead, according to investigators.

About an hour and a half after the shooting officers said they got a call about the dog, Zeke, being left in a hot car. Police said Zeke belong to the man who was shot.

Police said the car door was unlocked and they were able to get Zeke out and take him to the vet to get checked out.

The police department adds Officer Victoria Myers sat with Zeke before he was able to be admitted for the night. Then in the morning, two other officers picked Zeke up and took him to his regular vet where he waited to be picked up by family.

While staying the night at the first vet, someone donated $100 for Zeke's care.

The police department said on Thursday Zeke was doing well and thanked the community for its care and concern.