South Carolina deputy killed in shooting during domestic violence call

A Spartanburg deputy is dead after responding to a domestic violence call.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was shot and killed Tuesday in the line of duty.

The sheriff's office says it responded to Chaffee Drive around 3:20 p.m. for a domestic violence call. Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge, 25, was shot as he approached the home. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Sheriff Chuck Wright said Aldridge had been with the sheriff's office for three years.

“He was ambushed, he was shot,” Wright said. "I’ll trust Christ in this. I’m confused. I’m hurt. I’m angry.”

WSPA News says neighbors gave deputies a description of the suspect. Another deputy spotted the suspect's vehicle down Anderson Mill Road towards Highway 290 and attempted a traffic stop.

The sheriff's office said the suspect acted like he was going to surrender, but then fired at the deputy, who returned fire. The suspect continued down Anderson Mill Road until he wrecked near a business just before the Hwy. 290 intersection. He was running into the woods after firing at other deputies. None of the deputies were injured in these shootings.

Sheriff Wright said the suspect, identified as Duane Heard, was shot twice by deputies and is expected to survive.