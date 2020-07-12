Pair of snow leopard cubs that couldn't walk graduate from physical therapy

After months of hard work two snow leopard cubs are up and ready to walk again.

OMAHA, Neb. — A pair of snow leopard cubs at the Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington, Illinois wowed the internet this weekend with their physical therapy graduation party.

According to a Facebook post by Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium the two, a male and female, cubs went through two months of physical therapy for "swimmer's syndrome." The condition makes it hard for the cubs to tuck their legs beneath their bodies and that was stopping them from walking normally.

To help them fully recover the cubs were sent to work with Dr. Sarah Woodhouse at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo.

"We just continued what they started and were fortunate enough to have the staff and resources to allow us to provide more intensive therapy," said Dr. Sarah Woodhouse, director of animal health at the zoo.

To celebrate their achievement the cubs had a virtual graduation party.

What other people are reading right now:

