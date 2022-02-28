13 Ukrainian defenders who fought Russian warship were captured alive

"Go f--- yourself, Russian warship" was the message heard around the world. We've learned the protectors in the group behind the transmission have survived.

The unyielding Ukrainian defenders who made headlines for reportedly telling a Russian warship to "go f---" itself were not killed as many people had previously feared and some national media outlets had reported.

Ukraine's Navy confirmed to multiple publications Monday that the Snake Island soldiers, as they have become known, were actually captured alive by the Russian military while trying to defend their nation along the Black Sea.

As Fox News explains, the Russian invasion caused the Ukrainian military to lose contact with the 13 marines and border guards who'd been protecting Zmiinyi "Snake" Island.

And, they didn't give up the island without a fight.

CNN reports the 13 Snake Island protectors successfully repelled not one – but two – Russian attacks before having to surrender when they ran out of ammo.

And, it wasn't just the one ship they were defending against. According to The Jerusalem Post, the 13 Ukrainians managed to keep back two Russian ships for "several hours." The ships were a Russian cruiser and a patrol vessel.

The Ukrainian military tells CNN the 13 brave Ukrainians were captured and are doing "well," all things considered. Ukraine's government has demanded their release. It's believed the captured border guards and marines are being held in Sevastopol, Crimea, according to CNN.

In addition to taking the 13 Ukrainians prisoner, the Russians also captured a civilian rescue crew dispatched to the island to provide aid to injured people, according to Fox.