Skydiving instructor dies day after parachute doesn't open during jump

Skydive Houston said the instructor has died and the client remains hospitalized with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — The skydiving instructor who suffered severe injuries in a jump this weekend has died, according to Skydive Houston.

The male tandem instructor was injured along with a female client when their parachute failed to open.

The incident happened at 1654 Kitty Hawk Drive in Waller around noon Saturday.

A witness who lives in the neighborhood said they saw the accident as it was happening. He said the first parachute failed to open, so one of the skydivers cut it off. A second backup parachute opened halfway. He said one of the skydivers was conscious when they landed and the second was unconscious.

The client remains hospitalized with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Skydive Houston.

Jump operations at Skydive Houston have been suspended due to investigations.

Here's a statement issued by Skydive Houston:

"On Saturday, February 19th, at approximately 12:30 p.m., a tandem pair (tandem instructor and tandem student) experienced an incident during their skydive that resulted in severe injuries upon landing to both instructor and student. Both were air-lifted to an area trauma center where the tandem instructor later succumbed to his injuries. The female tandem student is reported to be suffering from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries at this time.