Police shoot driver after truck strikes multiple bicyclists in Arizona

SHOW LOW, Ariz. — A suspect was shot after driving a truck into multiple bicyclists Saturday morning in Show Low, according to the Navajo County Emergency Management and Preparedness Facebook Page.

A Black Super Duty Ford F150 hit multiple bicyclists near the westbound lanes of Highway 60 in front of Horne Auto Collision Center before driving away from the scene, authorities said. The incident happened during a "Bike the Bluff" event.

Officers pursued the driver to the area of South 3rd Drive and West Oliver, authorities said. An officer shot the suspect behind a nearby Ace Hardware store.

Six of the bicyclists were transported to a local hospital, four of which were in critical condition, authorities said. The other two were in critical condition but stable.

The suspect, who has yet to be identified by police, is also in critical condition but stable, authorities said.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Show Low Police Department, the Navajo County Sheriff's Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

