Dog gets adopted after spending more than 3 years at shelter

PITTSBURGH — A dog that spent more than 1,100 days at an animal shelter has found a forever family.
His name is Capone and he spent 1,134 days at Animal Friends in Pittsburgh, according to a post from the shelter on Facebook.
Capone was the shelter's longest-term resident and had been there just over three years.
The shelter said the saying "good things come to those who wait" proved to be true for Capone. His foster family made it official and adopted him just before the holidays.
According to the ASPCA, about 6.5 million pets are sent to U.S. animal shelters nationwide every year. Of those, about 3.3 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats.
The ASPCA says about 3.2 million shelter animals are adopted each year with 1.6 million being dogs and 1.6 million being cats.
- Pinellas County long-term care facility prepares for COVID-19 vaccines
- Florida basketball's Johnson reportedly in a coma after collapsing on court
- Doctors stress the importance of kids getting the flu vaccine
- Tampa General Hospital nurse among first in Florida to get COVID-19 vaccine
- President-elect Biden addresses nation after Electoral College solidifies
- Here's where to see Christmas lights around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter