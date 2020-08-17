Several Republicans to speak at Democratic National Convention

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich is one of several former Republican officials who will be making remarks during the first night of the Democrats' national convention.

The first night of Democrats’ national convention features a lineup of several former Republican officials who are backing former Vice President Joe Biden over President Donald Trump.

Officials announced that former Ohio Gov. John Kasich will be making remarks, along with former New York Rep. Susan Molinari and former New Jersey Gov. Christine Whitman.

Also slated for Monday night is Meg Whitman, the former CEO of Hewlett Packard. Whitman was a senior member of Republican Mitt Romney’s presidential bids but backed Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Kasich was one of the last contenders in the 2016 GOP primary and has been a fierce critic of Trump.

Biden campaign co-chair and U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond says the inclusion of speakers from all political backgrounds reflects a theme of unity during national struggles including the coronavirus pandemic.