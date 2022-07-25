Selena Quintanilla to release new posthumous single Friday

The single "Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti" is off the singer's posthumous album featuring 13 songs.

WASHINGTON — It's been nearly three decades since Selena Quintanilla released new music after her tragic death in 1995. The newest single "Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti" is set to drop on Friday, according to her family estate's Instagram.

The track comes from her anticipated posthumous album "Moonchild Mixes," featuring 13 tracks "beautifully curated for her fans." Quintanilla's fans got a snippet of the posthumous single on Instagram Saturday.

"Fall in love with Selena all over again with brand new arrangements beautifully curated for her fans," the post read. "Listen to Selena like never before in this 13-track song retrospective."

Quintanilla was just 23 years old when she was fatally shot by the president of her fan club, Yolanda Saldivar, at a Corpus Christi motel on March 31, 1995.

Earlier this year, the Queen of Tejano's father, Abraham Quintanilla shared details about the upcoming album to be released by Warner Music.

"My son, AB, worked on this album," he said in a virtual interview on Latin Groove News. "Some of the songs are done in ballads and some are cumbias. What's unique about it is not only is the music completely new arrangements, but my son worked on Selena's voice with the computers."

Her father shared how some songs were recorded at different points in the singer's life, one of the songs being recorded when she was 13. He said that the releases on the album sound like a more recent Selena.

There were no details about when the album will be released, but fans will get a taste of what's to come with Friday's release.