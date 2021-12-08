Scott Peterson resentenced to life term in wife's 2002 death

Family members of Laci Peterson, Scott's wife who he was convicted of killing in 2003, took the stand at his resentencing

SAN MATEO, Calif. — Nearly 17 years after being sentenced to die, Scott Peterson was resentenced to life without parole Wednesday during an emotional hearing in which family members of his slain pregnant wife, Laci, called him out for the killing in 2002 and his apparent lack of remorse.

Amy Rocha, Laci's half-sister, took the stand first and gave an emotional statement.

"Because of you, [Scott], our holidays have never been the same," Amy Rocha said. "Every Christmas Eve I'm reminded of the nightmare."

Laci Peterson died on Dec. 24, 2002.

Brent Rocha, Laci's brother said it is his and his family's hope that the court gives Peterson the most severe punishment to give some justice to Laci and her unborn son, Connor.

Sharon Rocha, Laci's mother took the stand next and said she hasn't seen any remorse from Peterson.

"It was an evil, self-centered act [that] ended two beautiful souls," Sharon Rocha said. "Everyone here wanted her."

Pat Harris, Peterson's attorney, said his client didn't show any remorse because he is not guilty.

Peterson was prepared to speak, something he didn’t do during his initial trial and sentencing, Harris said, but Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo didn’t allow it.

The California Supreme Court ruled a year ago that his jury was improperly screened for bias against the death penalty in a case that gripped the world then and since.

Prosecutors opted to settle this time for life without parole.

Massullo resentenced Peterson without adding her own significant comment. She is separately considering if Peterson was prejudiced by juror misconduct.

Peterson had been in San Quentin State Prison, where California's death row is located, since he was sentenced to death in March 2005. That came after his conviction in November 2004 during a trial that moved nearly 100 miles away because of publicity worldwide.

Massullo said Peterson couldn’t stay on death row once prosecutors said they would not again seek the death penalty.

Peterson was moved to a county jail and is expected to stay there until the judge makes a decision on whether Peterson should get a new trial.

Massullo expects to have a hearing early next year to hear defense claims that a woman known as Juror 7 didn't answer questions truthfully during the selection process.

She will have three months after the hearing to decide if Peterson should get a new trial.

Prosecutors say Peterson took his wife’s body from their home on Christmas Eve 2002 and dumped her from his fishing boat into the San Francisco Bay, where they washed ashore in April 2003.