Michigan school shooting suspect to pursue insanity defense

The notice should trigger mental health exams of 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, who is charged as an adult with murder and other crimes for the shooting.
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Attorneys say a teenager charged with killing four students at Michigan high school will pursue an insanity defense. 

A summary of case filings available online says a notice was filed Thursday. 

The notice should trigger mental health exams of 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, who is charged as an adult with murder and other crimes for the shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30. 

The filing comes the same day as a new lawsuit alleging negligence by school officials and Crumbley’s parents over the attack. 

The lawsuit is on behalf of the parents of Tate Myer, who was slain Nov. 30, and other students who witnessed the shootings. 

The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment from the school district.

