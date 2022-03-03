11-year-old Colorado girl dies after tripping in front of school bus, police say

The 11-year-old girl was running to catch up to the school bus when she tripped and fell underneath the moving wheels, the Parachute Police Department said.

PARACHUTE, Colo. — A child died after being run over by a school bus Thursday morning, the Parachute Police Department said.

Around 7:30 a.m., police said the 11-year-old girl tripped as she ran to catch her school bus.

The child fell under the wheels of the bus, and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The investigation is considered active, and no further information will be released at this time, police said.

The victim will be identified by the Garfield County Coroner's Office following an autopsy and notification of next of kin.

Parachute is located about 45 miles northeast of Grand Junction.

