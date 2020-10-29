Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost married in private ceremony

The couple's wedding news was announced Thursday by Meals on Wheels America, a charity that provides food and resources to seniors across the country.

LOS ANGELES — Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have tied the knot a year after engagement.

Meals on Wheels America announced Thursday on Instagram that Johansson and Jost married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony. The post said the couple’s wedding followed the COVID-19 safety precautions as “directed by the CDC.”

The Instagram post explained the couple's "wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time" by supporting Meals on Wheels America.

The actress and “Saturday Night Live” star got engaged in 2019 after dating two years.

Johansson, 34, was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds and journalist Romain Dauriac. She and Dauriac share a daughter named Rose, who was born in 2014.