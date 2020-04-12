Scammers behind emails, texts about second round of stimulus checks

Thieves often want you to click a link to provide personal information by using what appears to be legit emails or websites.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With millions of Americans unemployed right now, many are looking for a financial bailout.

Phone calls, texts and emails are claiming you have big stimulus money waiting in a second round of individual stimulus checks. Is this true?

We verify this question with three different sources: President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Kip Morse - Chief Executive Officer at better business bureau of Central Ohio.

It has been more than seven months since the first round of stimulus checks started rolling out and seven months of talk about a second check.

"A compromise is within reach, we know where we agree - we can do this," said McConnell.

After stalling for weeks, lawmakers on both sides in Washington are now taking step to pass a proposed $908 billion bipartisan compromise bill.

A big concession for Democrats because the new bill falls short of what they had been demanding.

The plan would include $300 a week in federal unemployment benefits, $160 billion in state and local aid - which Republicans had been rejecting. However, it would not include a new round of stimulus checks for all Americans.

"I want it to happen, and I believe they are getting close to a deal ", said Trump.

Right away we can say the claim is false because lawmakers in Washington haven't agreed on a deal. So far, there is no second stimulus check.

So who's behind these texts, phone calls and emails claiming there is? Con-artists looking to cash in at your expense.

"It's geared to making you think, that there is some association with something you are a part of, or you've done. In this case a stimulus," Morse said.

Federal watch dogs say criminals are relentlessly using COVID-19 and pandemic relief as a lure, aimed at tricking you out of your personal information and money.

Thieves often want you to click a link to provide personal information by using what appears to be legit emails or websites.

"Never give personal information, your social security, your credit card information to somebody that is reaching out to you," Morse said.

Experts say there are several red flags to look out for like unsolicited emails, texts or website links. Also keep an eye out for misspellings.

If you feel you've been the victim, you can reach out to the Ohio Attorney General's office at 800-282-0515.